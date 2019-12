Perodua Myvi Hatchback (2006 - 2013) review

Auto Trader rating 1.9

Owner ratings 4.8

The Perodua Myvi is a small hatchback with rugged reliability, which is manoeuvrable and easy to park. It’s an alternative choice to mainstream superminis, but it isn’t a good one. It’s far too compromised in too many areas, most notably safety and...