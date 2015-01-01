Ford Mustang used cars for sale in Northern Ireland
With 6 used Ford Mustang cars in Northern Ireland available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£50,145
£49,849
Save£296
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Bullitt Fastback 2dr
2 door Manual Petrol Coupe
RRP£47,725
£45,725
Save£2,000
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback SelShift 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
RRP£43,050
£39,000
Save£4,050
Ford Mustang 2.3T EcoBoost Fastback SelShift 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
RRP£45,779
£45,322
Save£457
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr Automatic
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
Latest second hand Ford Mustang cars for sale in Northern Ireland
£23,490
Ford Mustang 2.3T EcoBoost Fastback 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 43,509 miles
£26,500
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 19,000 miles
£24,500
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback 2dr
2015 (65 reg) | 36,500 miles
£28,000
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr ** Full Service History, ONLY £145 ROAD TAX, One Owner, ROUSH Exhaust System, Shaker Pro Audio, Rear Parking Sensors**
2017 (17 reg) | 15,784 miles
£40,000
Ford Mustang Fastback 5.0 V8 GT [Custom Pack 2] 2dr Auto **Ex demo, B&O audio, rear spoiler**
2019 (19 reg) | 2,441 miles
£34,990
Ford Mustang 2.3 EcoBoost [Custom Pack 2] 2dr Auto
2019 (19 reg) | 1,796 miles