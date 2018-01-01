Citroen Grand C4 Spacetourer used cars for sale in Northern Ireland
With 3 used Citroen Grand C4 Spacetourer cars in Northern Ireland available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£32,840
£25,729
Save£7,111
Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer 1.5 BlueHDi Feel Plus EAT8 (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel MPV
RRP£29,820
£21,990
Save£7,830
Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer 1.2 PureTech Flair (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol MPV
RRP£29,820
£21,990
Save£7,830
Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer 1.2 PureTech Flair (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol MPV
RRP£29,820
£21,990
Save£7,830
Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer 1.2 PureTech Flair (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol MPV
Latest second hand Citroen Grand C4 Spacetourer cars for sale in Northern Ireland
£23,856
Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer 2.0 BlueHDi Flair MPV 5dr Diesel EAT8 (s/s) (160 ps)
2019 (19 reg) | 7,033 miles
£15,995
Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer 1.5 BlueHDi Touch Edition (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 4,228 miles
£16,301
Citroen Grand C4 Spacetourer 1.5 BlueHDi 130 Feel 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 14,480 miles