Toyota Land Cruiser used cars for sale in North West
With 22 used Toyota Land Cruiser cars in North West available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Toyota Land Cruiser cars for sale in North West
£5,950
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 LC4 8-SEATS D-4D 5DR
2005 (55 reg) | 145,378 miles
£5,450
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC4 5dr
2003 (52 reg) | 122,230 miles
£5,390
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC5 5dr
2005 (05 reg) | 171,000 miles
£6,350
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D Invincible SUV 5dr Diesel Automatic (248 g/km, 201 bhp)
2007 (56 reg) | 185,000 miles
£8,500
Toyota Land Cruiser LC4 8-SEATS 3.0 D-4D 5d 164 BHP 8 SEATER | FULL LEATHER | LC4
2005 (05 reg) | 80,000 miles
£4,695
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC4 5dr
2003 (03 reg) | 87,400 miles
£6,450
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC4 5dr
2004 (04 reg) | 163,000 miles
£5,600
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC3 5dr
2005 (55 reg) | 101,262 miles
£45,998
Toyota Land Cruiser Diesel Sw 2.8 D-4D Icon 5dr Auto 7 Seats
2019 (19 reg) | 791 miles
£39,995
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Invincible Auto 4WD 5dr (7 Seat)
2018 (18 reg) | 35,000 miles
£18,500
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D 60th Anniversary SUV 5dr Diesel Automatic (213 g/km, 190 bhp)
2011 (11 reg) | 106,000 miles
£17,845
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC4 5d AUTOMATIC * ONE OWNER FROM NEW *
2011 (60 reg) | 74,968 miles
£19,245
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC4 SUV 5dr Diesel Automatic (213 g/km, 190 bhp)
2011 (60 reg) | 78,000 miles
£47,000
Toyota LAND CRUISER V8 4.5 D-4D V8 5d AUTO 268 BHP
2015 (15 reg) | 49,000 miles
£8,490
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 LC5 8-SEATS D-4D 5d AUTO 161 BHP
2003 (03 reg) | 101,092 miles
£26,995
Toyota Land Cruiser 4.5 D-4D 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 133,500 miles
£8,795
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC4 8 STR 5d AUTO 171 BHP
2007 (07 reg) | 149,000 miles
£6,400
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC4 5dr
2004 (54 reg) | 115,920 miles
£32,500
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8 D-4D Icon 4x4 5dr (7 Seats)
2017 (67 reg) | 36,541 miles
£25,995
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D Icon 5dr (7 Seats)
2015 (15 reg) | 54,000 miles
£23,900
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 LC4 D-4D 5d AUTO FTSH - 82K - NAV - 7 SEAT 4WD
2013 (13 reg) | 82,000 miles
£13,950
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.5 TD AUTO PRADO SX 5dr
1993 (L reg) | 97,000 miles