Subaru Levorg used cars for sale in North West
With 2 used Subaru Levorg cars in North West available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£31,545
£28,995
Save£2,550
Subaru Levorg 2.0i GT Sport Tourer Lineartronic 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£32,130
£28,490
Save£3,640
Subaru Levorg 2.0i GT Sport Tourer Lineartronic 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£31,545
£29,545
Save£2,000
Subaru Levorg 2.0i GT Sport Tourer Lineartronic 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£31,545
£29,540
Save£2,005
Subaru Levorg 2.0i GT Sport Tourer Lineartronic 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate