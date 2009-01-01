Volvo XC90 used cars for sale in North East
With 9 used Volvo XC90 cars in North East available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£68,145
£65,490
Save£2,655
Volvo XC90 2.0h T8 Twin Engine 11.6kWh Inscription Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Plug-in SUV
RRP£58,460
£56,990
Save£1,470
Volvo XC90 2.0 B5 R-Design Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£68,145
£64,945
Save£3,200
Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine AWD Inscription 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Plug-in SUV
RRP£60,010
£55,995
Save£4,015
Volvo XC90 B5 Diesel AWD R-Design 2.0 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
Latest second hand Volvo XC90 cars for sale in North East
£5,195
Volvo XC90 2.4 D5 Active Geartronic AWD 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 138,000 miles
£3,795
Volvo XC90 2.4 D5 SE Geartronic AWD 5dr
2007 (56 reg) | 142,000 miles
£11,995
Volvo XC90 2.4 D5 SE Geartronic AWD 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 68,251 miles
£5,990
Volvo XC90 2.4 D5 EXECUTIVE 5d 183 BHP **SIDE STEPS, 7 SEATS, STUNNING**
2007 (56 reg) | 128,774 miles
£5,799
Volvo XC90 2.4 D5 SE Sport Geartronic AWD 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 106,000 miles
£40,000
Volvo XC90 II D5 PowerPulse AWD R-Design Automatic (Heated Steering Wheel, Sat Nav & Adaptive Cruise Control) 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,245 miles
£59,000
Volvo XC90 II T8 TwinEngineAWDInscriptionProAutomatic (Winter Pack, Adaptive Cruise, Leather & Sat Nav) 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,012 miles
£41,500
Volvo XC90 II D5 PowerPulse AWD R-Design Automatic (Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel & Navigation) 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,770 miles
£6,999
Volvo XC90 2.4 D5 SE Premium (Premium Pack) Geartronic AWD 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 91,000 miles