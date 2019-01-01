Volvo XC40 used cars for sale in North East
With 7 used Volvo XC40 cars in North East available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£39,860
£38,990
Save£870
Volvo XC40 2.0 T5 R-Design Auto AWD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£36,710
£36,400
Save£310
Volvo XC40 T4 AWD Momentum Pro 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£40,160
£39,121
Save£1,039
Volvo XC40 T5 AWD R-Design 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£39,585
£37,665
Save£1,920
Volvo XC40 2.0 T4 R-Design Pro Auto (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
Latest second hand Volvo XC40 cars for sale in North East
£29,500
Volvo XC40 T3 R-Design Pro Manual (Bluetooth, Cruise Control and Winter Pack) 1.5 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,466 miles
£33,000
Volvo XC40 D4 AWD Inscription Automatic (Sat Nav, 360 Camera, BLIS & Winter Pack) 2.0 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 3,229 miles
£35,000
Volvo XC40 D4 AWD R-Design Pro Automatic (Sat Nav, City Safety, Leather & Winter Pack) 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 8,348 miles
£31,000
Volvo XC40 D4 AWD Inscription Automatic (Sat Nav, Cruise Control & City Safety) 2.0 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 17,292 miles
£31,000
Volvo XC40 D3 AWD Inscription Automatic (Sat Nav, City Safety, Cruise Control & Winter Pack) 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 11,744 miles
£30,500
Volvo XC40 D3 AWD Momentum Automatic (Satelite Navigation, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors) 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 6,862 miles
£34,000
Volvo XC40 D4 AWD R-Design Pro Automatic (Xenium Pack, Pilot Assist, Panoramic Sunroof) 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 11,290 miles