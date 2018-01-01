Kia Stinger used cars for sale in North East
With 3 used Kia Stinger cars in North East available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£38,415
£34,415
Save£4,000
KIA Stinger 2.2 CRDi GT-Line S Gran Turismo Auto (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel Hatchback
RRP£38,415
£34,415
Save£4,000
KIA Stinger 2.2 CRDi GT-Line S Gran Turismo Auto (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel Hatchback
RRP£35,605
£35,249
Save£356
KIA Stinger 2.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 5 door Automatic
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£33,140
£28,495
Save£4,645
KIA Stinger 2.0 T-GDI GT-LINE 5DR AUTO
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback