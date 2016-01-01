BMW M2 used cars for sale in North East
With 4 used BMW M2 cars in North East available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£57,255
£52,890
Save£4,365
BMW M2 3.0 BiTurbo Competition DCT (s/s) 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
RRP£55,510
£48,791
Save£6,719
BMW M2 3.0 BiTurbo Competition DCT (s/s) 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
RRP£57,330
£53,205
Save£4,125
BMW M2 3.0 BiTurbo Competition DCT (s/s) 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe
RRP£56,185
£50,567
Save£5,618
BMW M2 Series M2 Competition 3.0 2dr
2 door Automatic Petrol Coupe