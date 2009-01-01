Audi A4 Allroad used cars for sale in North East
With 5 used Audi A4 Allroad cars in North East available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£44,925
£43,145
Save£1,780
Audi AUDI A4 allroad quattro Sport 45 TFSI 245 PS S tronic 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£44,775
£42,985
Save£1,790
Audi AUDI A4 allroad quattro Sport 45 TFSI 245 PS S tronic 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£46,320
£44,445
Save£1,875
Audi AUDI A4 allroad quattro Sport 45 TFSI 245 PS S tronic 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£46,320
£44,445
Save£1,875
Audi AUDI A4 allroad quattro Sport 45 TFSI 245 PS S tronic 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
Latest second hand Audi A4 Allroad cars for sale in North East
£20,990
Audi A4 Allroad Sport 2.0 Tdi Quattro 190 Ps S Tronic 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 37,000 miles
£22,990
Audi A4 Allroad 2.0 TDI Sport Allroad S Tronic quattro (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 24,000 miles
£6,500
Audi A4 Allroad 2.0 TFSI S Tronic quattro 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 127,456 miles
£12,999
Audi A4 ALLROAD 2.0 ALLROAD TDI QUATTRO 5d 174 BHP
2015 (64 reg) | 72,304 miles
£20,000
Audi A4 Allroad 2.0 TDI Quattro Sport 5dr S Tronic
2016 (66 reg) | 35,692 miles