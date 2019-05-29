Turquoise Nissan Micra used cars for sale
With 2 used Turquoise Nissan Micra cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Turquoise Nissan Micra cars for sale
Latest Nissan Micra ArticlesView more
Review
Nissan Micra hatchback (2017 - ) review
If you’re in the market for a smart and stylish supermini, and masses of space isn’t a priority, the Micra is certainly worth a look.
29 May 2019
First Drive
2017 Nissan Micra first drive review
The new Micra is considerably better than the previous model. With a high-quality cabin, plenty of equipment and a decent drive, it's a good rival for
13 Jan 2017
News
New 2017 Nissan Micra revealed at Paris Motor Show
Nissan has taken more than one style cue from the Sway concept for the fifth gen Micra.
01 Oct 2016
Review
Nissan Micra hatchback (2010 – ) review
Read the Nissan Micra hatchback (2010 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
07 Jan 2015