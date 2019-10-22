Bronze Nissan Juke used cars for sale
With 6 used Bronze Nissan Juke cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Bronze Nissan Juke cars for sale
£13,795
Nissan Juke 1.6 112 Tekna X-Tronic Auto with BOSE Audio 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 4,653 miles
£5,500
Nissan Juke 1.6 Tekna 5dr
2012 (61 reg) | 76,175 miles
£5,695
Nissan Juke ACENTA SPORT 1.6 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 35,996 miles
£7,000
Nissan Juke 1.6 TEKNA 5d AUTOMATIC, WITH SAT NAV AND FULL LEATHER LOW PRICES AND QUALIT
2011 (61 reg) | 59,000 miles
£4,995
Nissan Juke 1.6 16v Tekna SUV 5dr Petrol Manual (139 g/km, 115 bhp)
2011 (61 reg) | 85,000 miles
£6,389
Nissan Juke Tekna Dig-T 1.6 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 43,465 miles
Latest Nissan Juke ArticlesView more
Review
Nissan Juke SUV (2019 - ) review
The Juke is a firm favourite in the small SUV market, and takes on rivals like the Hyundai Kona, Toyota C-HR and Volkswagen T-Cross.
22 Oct 2019
News
New Nissan Juke 2019 – coming soon
Nissan’s hugely popular small SUV has been reinvented with an all-new version that lands on our shores in November.
14 Oct 2019
Review
Nissan Juke Hatchback (2014 - ) review
The Nissan Juke is a sales phenomenon, and the 2014 version adds a bigger boot, better on-board tech and new personalisation options to help it take on
18 Mar 2015
Review
Nissan Juke SUV (2010 - 2014) MK 1 review
Read the Nissan Juke hatchback (2010 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
07 Jan 2015