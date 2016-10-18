Gold Nissan GT-R used cars for sale
With 10 used Gold Nissan GT-R cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Gold Nissan GT-R cars for sale
£56,450
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Recaro Auto 4WD 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 13,275 miles
£52,997
Nissan Gt-R 45TH ANNIVERSARY 3.8 2dr
2015 (15 reg) | 3,340 miles
£57,850
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Prestige Auto 4WD 2dr
2017 (17 reg) | 14,500 miles
£59,000
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Prestige Auto 4WD 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 16,995 miles
£58,975
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Prestige Auto 4WD 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 18,414 miles
£66,999
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 Prestige 2Dr Auto
2018 (18 reg) | 5,309 miles
£69,995
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 Prestige 2dr Auto
2018 (18 reg) | 3,800 miles
£61,997
Nissan Gt-R PRESTIGE 3.8 2dr
2017 (66 reg) | 6,900 miles
£62,000
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Prestige Auto 4WD 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 16,103 miles
£69,998
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 Recaro 2Dr Auto
2019 (19 reg) | 3,000 miles
Latest Nissan GT-R ArticlesView more
Review
Nissan GT-R coupe (2016 - ) MK3 review
The driving experience remains as intoxicating as ever, and it's still worthy of a place in anyone's fantasy garage.
18 Oct 2016
First Drive
2017 Nissan GT-R Prestige first drive review
The latest version of the Nissan GT-R lists improved refinement, a plusher cabin and greater comfort among its upgrades. Does this mean the original enfant
07 Oct 2016
I Bought One
I Bought one – R35 Nissan GT-R
Adnan Ebrahim, the CEO and Founder of online car community Car Throttle, takes us for a drive and tells us about why he loves his tuned, 600bhp R35 Nissan
13 May 2016
Review
Nissan GT-R Coupe (2013 - ) review
The Nissan GT-R is the epitome of the hi-tech sports car, with a trick four-wheel drive system, huge power and unique looks. Is it better than a Porsche
10 Jan 2016