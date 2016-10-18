Latest second hand Blue Nissan GT-R cars for sale

Blue Nissan GT-R used cars for sale
£36,750
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Premium 4WD 2dr
2011 (11 reg) | 54,000 miles
£39,950
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 PREMIUM EDITION 2d 530 BHP
2011 (11 reg) | 38,561 miles
£62,992
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Recaro Auto 4WD 2dr
2018 (67 reg) | 16,000 miles
£39,990
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 PREMIUM EDITION 2DR Semi Automatic
2011 (61 reg) | 43,400 miles
£76,995
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Recaro Auto 4WD 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,087 miles
£37,000
Nissan Gt-R Premium Edition 3.8 2dr
2011 (11 reg) | 50,000 miles
£38,790
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Premium 4WD 2dr
2011 (61 reg) | 43,000 miles
£46,999
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 [550] Premium 2dr Auto - Litchfield Stage 2.25, Milltek Exhaust System
2013 (63 reg) | 41,560 miles
£71,990
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 (570ps) 4X4 Recaro 2-Door Coupe 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,689 miles
£33,995
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Premium Coupe 2dr Petrol Automatic 4WD (279 g/km, 523 bhp)
2011 (11 reg) | 75,000 miles
£72,995
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Recaro Auto 4WD 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,205 miles
£64,995
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 Prestige 2dr Auto
2017 (67 reg) | 4,500 miles
£54,695
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Premium 2dr
2015 (65 reg) | 12,000 miles
£37,989
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Black Edition 2dr
2010 (10 reg) | 18,000 miles
