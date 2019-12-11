White MINI Hatch used cars for sale
With 1,486 used White MINI Hatch cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand White MINI Hatch cars for sale
£5,991
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2012 (62 reg) | 23,121 miles
£2,690
MINI Hatch 1.4 One 3dr
2007 (57 reg) | 76,000 miles
£7,250
MINI Hatch 1.6 One 3dr
2013 (63 reg) | 43,800 miles
£2,795
MINI Hatch 1.4 First 3dr
2009 (59 reg) | 85,000 miles
£2,695
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S Hatchback 3dr Petrol Manual (164 g/km, 175 bhp)
2009 (09 reg) | 74,000 miles
£4,990
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper (Sport Chili) 3dr
2011 (11 reg) | 62,700 miles
£12,490
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 6,787 miles
£5,195
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper (Sport Chili) 3dr
2012 (62 reg) | 78,000 miles
£8,495
MINI Hatchback 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2011 (61 reg) | 30,000 miles
£10,000
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 51,675 miles
£5,950
MINI Hatch Cooper 1.6 COOPER D 3d 112 BHP
2011 (11 reg) | 18,000 miles
£3,495
MINI Hatch One 1.4 ONE 3d 94 BHP **FANTASTIC SPEC**
2007 (07 reg) | 75,000 miles
£5,750
MINI Hatch ONE 1.6 3dr
2012 (12 reg) | 50,701 miles
£12,595
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper 3dr Auto [Chili/Media Pack XL] - MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL
2016 (66 reg) | 25,783 miles
£2,120
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2004 (54 reg) | 75,000 miles
£2,680
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper D 3dr
2009 (59 reg) | 110,000 miles
£2,495
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2008 (08 reg) | 75,000 miles
£4,995
MINI Hatch 1.6 One D (Sport Chili) 3dr
2013 (13 reg) | 42,000 miles
£7,490
MINI Hatch One 1.2 ONE 3d 101 BHP
2016 (16 reg) | 49,000 miles
£4,695
MINI Hatch 1.6 COOPER D 3DR
2012 (62 reg) | 58,000 miles
£2,950
MINI Hatch 1.4 One 3dr
2008 (08 reg) | 50,000 miles
£3,489
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2006 (06 reg) | 59,000 miles
£1,690
MINI Hatch 1.4 One 3dr
2007 (07 reg) | 118,000 miles
£13,500
MINI Hatch 2.0 Cooper S Auto (s/s) 3dr
2016 (66 reg) | 32,679 miles
Latest MINI Hatch ArticlesView more
Feature
Mini GP video review
Rory Reid encounters the most bonkers Mini ever. Watch our full review of the Mini Hatch, the fastest most powerful production Mini to date,
11 Dec 2019
Review
Mini Hatch hatchback (2018 - ) review
The Mini Hatch a small car that’s great to drive and has plenty of substance to back up the quirky style. Find out why in our detailed expert review.
10 Dec 2019
Feature
Most Fun Car to Drive 2019 – Mini Hatch
Find out why the Mini Hatch is the 2019 winner of our Most Fun Car to Drive award.
09 May 2019
News
Buy Madonna’s Mini on Auto Trader
If you've got a spare £55,000, you could have a 2002 Mini Cooper S Hatch owned by the Queen of Pop herself.
15 Aug 2018