Brown MINI Hatch used cars for sale
With 43 used Brown MINI Hatch cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Brown MINI Hatch cars for sale
£5,495
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2011 (11 reg) | 102,000 miles
£6,990
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2011 (11 reg) | 53,000 miles
£5,990
MINI Hatch Cooper 1.6 COOPER 3d 122 BHP WE SPECIALISE IN MINI'S!!!!!!
2013 (13 reg) | 46,000 miles
£6,444
MINI Hatch Cooper 2.0 COOPER SD 3d 141 BHP
2011 (61 reg) | 52,000 miles
£7,950
MINI Hatch Cooper 1.5 COOPER 5d 134 BHP
2015 (65 reg) | 61,000 miles
£5,175
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper Mayfair 3dr
2009 (59 reg) | 38,000 miles
£11,990
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper Auto (s/s) 3dr
2016 (65 reg) | 44,000 miles
£3,995
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2010 (10 reg) | 55,000 miles
£3,850
MINI Hatch 1.6 One Avenue 3dr
2011 (61 reg) | 48,199 miles
£4,898
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2011 (60 reg) | 45,900 miles
£7,495
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper (s/s) 3dr
2014 (14 reg) | 47,000 miles
£6,995
MINI Hatch Cooper 1.5 COOPER D 3d 114 BHP LOTS OF FACTORY OPTIONS
2014 (64 reg) | 67,000 miles
£4,290
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper Mayfair 3dr
2009 (59 reg) | 54,000 miles
£5,990
MINI Hatchback 1.6 Steptronic Auto Cooper Mayfair 3dr
2009 (59 reg) | 57,000 miles
£6,495
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S Mayfair 3dr
2009 (59 reg) | 51,673 miles
£4,900
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper Mayfair 3dr
2010 (10 reg) | 74,000 miles
£4,694
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2011 (11 reg) | 45,000 miles
£3,650
MINI Hatch Cooper 1.6 COOPER S MAYFAIR 3DR 175 BHP superb service history heated seats + xeno
2009 (59 reg) | 106,211 miles
£8,739
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper 3dr Bluetooth
2015 (15 reg) | 35,810 miles
£4,750
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper D Mayfair 3dr
2010 (10 reg) | 71,000 miles
£3,895
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper D Mayfair 3dr
2010 (10 reg) | 99,857 miles
£3,995
MINI Hatch 1.6 One (Pepper) 3dr
2011 (11 reg) | 75,530 miles
£4,490
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper Mayfair 3dr
2010 (10 reg) | 59,000 miles
£4,250
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper D (s/s) 3dr
2014 (64 reg) | 52,089 miles
Latest MINI Hatch ArticlesView more
Feature
Mini GP video review
Rory Reid encounters the most bonkers Mini ever. Watch our full review of the Mini Hatch, the fastest most powerful production Mini to date,
11 Dec 2019
Review
Mini Hatch hatchback (2018 - ) review
The Mini Hatch a small car that’s great to drive and has plenty of substance to back up the quirky style. Find out why in our detailed expert review.
10 Dec 2019
Feature
Most Fun Car to Drive 2019 – Mini Hatch
Find out why the Mini Hatch is the 2019 winner of our Most Fun Car to Drive award.
09 May 2019
News
Buy Madonna’s Mini on Auto Trader
If you've got a spare £55,000, you could have a 2002 Mini Cooper S Hatch owned by the Queen of Pop herself.
15 Aug 2018