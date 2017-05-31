Latest second hand White MINI Countryman cars for sale

White MINI Countryman used cars for sale
£12,995
MINI Countryman JOHN COOPER WORKS - MASSIVE SPEC !! 1.6 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 73,999 miles
£7,695
MINI Countryman 1.6 COOPER S ALL4 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 63,545 miles
£10,895
MINI Countryman 1.6 One (Pepper) (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 15,962 miles
£8,995
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper S (Chili) 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 59,569 miles
£7,995
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 65,069 miles
£6,499
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper D 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 89,863 miles
£9,423
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper S D 5dr [Chili/Media Pack] - XENONS - MEDIA PACK - CHILI PACK
2014 (64 reg) | 62,280 miles
£7,391
MINI MINI COUNTRYMAN 1.6 ONE 5d [PEPPER PACK] [£1,740 OPTIONS]
2014 (64 reg) | 40,000 miles
£7,490
MINI Countryman 1.6 ONE D 5DR
2013 (63 reg) | 52,000 miles
£4,995
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper ALL4 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 117,000 miles
£18,490
MINI Countryman 1.6 John Cooper Works (Chili) ALL4 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 24,350 miles
£25,490
MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4 Exclusive 1.5 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 150 miles
£6,495
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper ALL4 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 82,441 miles
£6,291
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper D ALL4 5dr [Chili Pack]
2011 (61 reg) | 70,672 miles
£9,975
MINI Countryman 1.6 COOPER S ALL4 5d 184 BHP 4X4 AWD 4WD alloy wheels supplied with full mo
2013 (13 reg) | 37,797 miles
£16,999
MINI Countryman 1.5 Cooper Classic Steptronic (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,097 miles
£8,000
MINI Countryman 1.6 One 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 12,000 miles
£9,950
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper D All4 5Dr
2015 (15 reg) | 50,298 miles
£8,500
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper D Business Edition (Chili) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 77,000 miles
£17,900
MINI Cooper Countryman 1.5 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 23,070 miles
£5,000
MINI Countryman 1.6 One D (Salt) 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 80,000 miles
£6,344
MINI Countryman 1.6 One Hatchback 5dr Petrol Manual (139 g/km, 98 bhp)
2011 (61 reg) | 40,000 miles
£18,950
MINI Countryman Cooper D Classic 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,525 miles
£7,491
MINI Countryman 1.6 One 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 34,052 miles
