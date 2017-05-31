Silver MINI Countryman used cars for sale
With 173 used Silver MINI Countryman cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Silver MINI Countryman cars for sale
£3,275
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD ALL4 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 142,228 miles
£11,998
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD ALL4 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 58,584 miles
£11,950
MINI One Countryman 1.6 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 20,953 miles
£9,690
MINI Countryman 1.6 COOPER D BUSINESS 5d 110 BHP Only £30 Road Tax
2014 (64 reg) | 49,649 miles
£7,500
MINI Countryman 1.6 COOPER S ALL4 5d 184 BHP FINANCE AVAILABLE FROM 7.9% APR
2011 (61 reg) | 62,961 miles
£20,390
MINI Countryman Cooper Classic 1.5 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 12,184 miles
£20,480
MINI Countryman Cooper S Classic 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,270 miles
£9,990
MINI Countryman Cooper S All4 1.6 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 57,000 miles
£17,900
MINI Cooper ALL4 Countryman 1.5 5dr
2018 (67 reg) | 19,539 miles
£7,995
MINI Countryman 2.0 COOPER SD 5d 141 BHP NOW IN STOCK
2014 (64 reg) | 77,000 miles
£17,921
MINI F60 MINI Cooper S Countryman 2.0 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 18,989 miles
£18,945
MINI Countryman Cooper D Classic 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 6,298 miles
£6,250
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper D 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 93,650 miles
£7,159
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper D (Pepper) 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 51,000 miles
£14,750
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper S ALL4 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 14,000 miles
£7,290
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper D 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 62,900 miles
£7,695
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper S (Chili) 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 51,000 miles
£4,995
MINI Countryman 1.6 ONE D 5d 90 BHP
2010 (60 reg) | 86,000 miles
£8,496
MINI Countryman 1.6 COOPER D 5d 112 BHP BLUETOOTH, 2 KEYS!
2013 (63 reg) | 36,661 miles
£23,987
MINI Countryman Cooper S Exclusive 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,841 miles
£11,350
MINI Countryman 1.6 John Cooper Works (Chili) ALL4 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 51,000 miles
£17,400
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper S (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 12,477 miles
£6,555
MINI Countryman 1.6 One D (Salt) 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 52,341 miles
£9,450
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper D 5dr
2015 (64 reg) | 16,959 miles
