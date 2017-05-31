Latest second hand Red MINI Countryman cars for sale

Red MINI Countryman used cars for sale
£7,500
MINI Cooper S Countryman 2.0 Cooper S D 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 57,616 miles
£8,990
MINI Countryman Cooper Sd All4 2.0 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 52,900 miles
£8,295
MINI Countryman 2.0 COOPER SD 5DR AUTOMATIC
2013 (13 reg) | 49,668 miles
£11,990
MINI Cooper D ALL4 Countryman 1.6 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 43,946 miles
£11,900
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper D 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 43,257 miles
£12,371
MINI Countryman Diesel Hatchback 2.0 Cooper S D ALL4 5dr Auto
2016 (16 reg) | 36,549 miles
£6,500
MINI Countryman 2.0 COOPER SD 5d 141 BHP
2012 (62 reg) | 65,396 miles
£11,995
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper S 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 35,198 miles
£20,490
MINI Countryman Cooper Classic 1.5 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 8,510 miles
£17,990
MINI F60 MINI Cooper Countryman 1.5 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 15,524 miles
£5,995
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper ALL4 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 89,836 miles
£9,000
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper S 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 40,222 miles
£6,999
MINI Countryman 1.6 COOPER S ALL4 5d
2010 (60 reg) | 65,000 miles
£12,949
MINI Countryman 1.6 John Cooper Works (Chili) ALL4 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 49,000 miles
£12,499
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD Sport/Media Pack 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 48,197 miles
£13,498
MINI Cooper SD ALL4 Countryman 2.0 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 41,123 miles
£23,499
MINI Countryman Cooper S Exclusive 2.0 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 4,849 miles
£9,500
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper S ALL4 Chili/Media Pack 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 52,208 miles
£5,950
MINI Countryman 1.6 COOPER D ALL4 5d 112 BHP
2012 (12 reg) | 77,000 miles
£8,990
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD ALL4 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 80,000 miles
£10,495
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper (Chili) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 19,302 miles
£11,999
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD ALL4 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 31,100 miles
£5,590
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 51,000 miles
£7,900
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper S (Chili) 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 60,019 miles
