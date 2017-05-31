Green MINI Countryman used cars for sale
Latest second hand Green MINI Countryman cars for sale
£16,980
MINI Countryman 1.5 Cooper ALL4 (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 12,952 miles
£7,995
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper S (Chili) ALL4 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 38,000 miles
£7,995
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD ALL4 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 69,006 miles
£7,995
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper S (Chili) ALL4 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 38,000 miles
£8,228
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 16,852 miles
£14,990
MINI Cooper Countryman 1.5 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 15,043 miles
£8,399
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper D ALL4 5dr Bluetooth
2012 (62 reg) | 59,447 miles
£6,495
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper D (Pepper) 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 75,000 miles
£11,450
MINI Countryman 2.0 COOPER SD ALL4 5DR AUTOMATIC 141 BHP
2015 (15 reg) | 40,000 miles
£11,695
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 39,000 miles
£20,300
MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 1.5 5dr
2018 (67 reg) | 33,161 miles
£8,000
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 28,355 miles
£9,605
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper S 5dr Leather Seats
2012 (12 reg) | 26,029 miles
£7,500
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper S ALL4 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 61,637 miles
£6,890
MINI Countryman COOPER D ALL4 2.0 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 90,669 miles
£6,980
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper D ALL4 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 38,476 miles
£7,290
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 67,000 miles
£4,250
MINI Countryman 1.6 One D (Salt) 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 65,000 miles
£11,495
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper S D 5Dr
2016 (65 reg) | 27,000 miles
£23,990
MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 1.5 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 14,720 miles
£9,919
MINI Countryman Cooper SD 2.0 5DR
2015 (15 reg) | 31,000 miles
£17,000
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD John Cooper Works Chili/Media Pack 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 42,268 miles
£11,200
MINI Countryman COOPER D 1.6 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 30,468 miles
£22,995
MINI Countryman 1.5 7.6kWh Cooper SE Auto ALL4 (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 6,951 miles
