Brown MINI Countryman used cars for sale
With 23 used Brown MINI Countryman cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Brown MINI Countryman cars for sale
£9,422
MINI Countryman 2.0 COOPER SD 5d 141 BHP AUTOMATIC & BIGGER BOOT
2013 (63 reg) | 44,319 miles
£6,795
MINI Countryman Cooper D 1.6 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 48,432 miles
£8,488
MINI Countryman 2.0 COOPER SD 5d AUTO 141 BHP
2012 (62 reg) | 49,000 miles
£8,495
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper 5dr
2011 (60 reg) | 31,000 miles
£8,895
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper ALL4 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 28,400 miles
£6,494
MINI Countryman 2.0 COOPER D 5d 110 BHP
2011 (61 reg) | 70,000 miles
£8,475
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 55,634 miles
£6,980
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper D 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 41,000 miles
£7,685
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 51,000 miles
£9,300
MINI Countryman Cooper 1.6D 5dr 17in Alloys Chili
2014 (64 reg) | 27,903 miles
£7,490
MINI Countryman 1.6 One D (Salt) 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 53,000 miles
£9,299
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper S (Chili) ALL4 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 31,000 miles
£5,499
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 69,000 miles
£6,000
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper D 5dr
2011 (60 reg) | 76,000 miles
£7,917
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 45,000 miles
£18,995
MINI Countryman Cooper Classic 1.5 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 9,000 miles
£4,690
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper D (Pepper) 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 88,000 miles
£22,000
MINI Cooper S Countryman 1.5 Cooper S E ALL4 PHEV 5dr Auto
2019 (68 reg) | 7,981 miles
£7,995
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper D ALL4 (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 69,637 miles
£7,299
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper D ALL4 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 57,000 miles
£7,970
MINI Countryman Cooper D 1.6 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 55,700 miles
£7,890
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD ALL4 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 58,000 miles
£16,725
MINI Countryman 1.5 Cooper 5-Door Hatchback Cooper 1.5 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 8,317 miles
