Yellow MG MG3 used cars for sale
With 33 used Yellow MG MG3 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Yellow MG MG3 cars for sale
£4,499
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Style 5dr Bluetooth
2015 (15 reg) | 41,137 miles
£4,750
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Style+ (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 22,300 miles
£5,695
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Style 5dr [Start Stop]
2016 (16 reg) | 21,472 miles
£5,999
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Form Sport (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 32,550 miles
£5,495
MG 1.5 3 STYLE LUX VTI-TECH 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 14,930 miles
£4,799
MG 3 1.5 VTI-TECH 3STYLE 5DR
2015 (15 reg) | 31,135 miles
£5,495
MG 1.5 3 FORM SPORT VTI-TECH 5d 106 BHP DEMO PLUS 1 OWNER, IMMACULATE
2016 (16 reg) | 7,654 miles
£5,995
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-Tech 3Style+ 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 13,890 miles
£9,990
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,520 miles
£6,995
MG 3 1.5 STYLE PLUS VTI-TECH 5d 106 BHP
2017 (17 reg) | 2,875 miles
£5,699
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Form Sport (s/s) 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 22,000 miles
£10,495
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Excite Hatchback 5dr Petrol (s/s) (106 ps)
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£6,250
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Form Sport (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 12,000 miles
£5,995
MG 1.5 3 STYLE VTI-TECH 5d 106 BHP EXTREMELY LOW MILEAGE!
2015 (65 reg) | 11,404 miles
£4,995
MG 3 FORM SPORT VTI-TECH 1.5 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 27,601 miles
£9,300
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,750 miles
£9,000
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 10,985 miles
£9,300
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,514 miles
£5,295
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Form Sport (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 20,000 miles
£8,993
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive (s/s) 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 7,862 miles
£8,800
MG MG3 Excite Vti-Tech 1.5 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 951 miles
£9,999
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,834 miles
£5,295
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH 3Form Sport (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 20,098 miles
£9,495
MG MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive (s/s) 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 7,578 miles
