Latest second hand Green Mazda Mazda6 cars for sale

Latest Mazda Mazda6 Articles
Review
Mazda 6 Tourer estate (2018 - ) review
The Mazda 6 is a mid-sized estate that rivals cars like the Ford Mondeo and Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer. This model, launched in 2018, is a facelifted
06 Nov 2018
Review
Mazda 6 saloon (2018 - ) review
The Mazda 6 is a mid-sized saloon that rivals cars like the Ford Mondeo and Vauxhall Insignia. This model, launched in 2018, is a facelifted version of
06 Nov 2018
Review
Mazda Mazda6 Saloon (2016 - ) MK3 Facelift review
The Mazda 6 Saloon is an affordable and smartly-styled family car that competes with cars like the Ford Mondeo, Vauxhall Insignia and Volkswagen Passa
25 Oct 2016
First Drive
2017 Mazda6 Tourer first drive review
It may not have changed much on the outside, but the new technology changes will make a big difference...
06 Sep 2016