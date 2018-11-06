Skip to contentSkip to footer
Mazda Mazda6

Mazda Mazda6 image

Mazda Mazda6 cars for sale

Search 1,465 cars

With 106 new and 1,359 used Mazda Mazda6 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Mazda 6 Tourer estate (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.1

The revised Mazda 6 improves on the original model, and comes well-specced with plenty of standard equipment across the range. However, some of the features are not as sophisticated as its rivals, and it’s not quite as fun to drive as Mazda’s marketing...

Frequently asked questions

  • Mazda Mazda6s offer a top speed range between 126mph and 140mph, depending on the version.

  • Mazda Mazda6 on-the-road prices RRP from £24,595 and rises to around £34,795, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Mazda Mazda6's fuel economy ranges between 37mpg and 53mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.