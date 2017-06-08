Maserati Quattroporte cars for sale
Maserati Quattroporte saloon (2017 - ) review
Both in terms of the way it looks and how it drives, the Quattroporte is a thoroughly distinctive executive saloon. Trouble is, we think some of its weaknesses are in areas prospective buyers will consider must-haves, while the things it offers – in some...Read full review
£15,500
Maserati Quattroporte 4.2 Seq 4dr
2006 (06 reg) | 52,000 miles
£15,500
Maserati Quattroporte 4.2 4dr
2007 (57 reg) | 49,000 miles
£13,487
Maserati Quattroporte V8 4.2 4dr
2008 (57 reg) | 88,113 miles
£9,250
Maserati Quattroporte 4.2 Seq 4dr
2006 (06 reg) | 77,000 miles
£14,991
Maserati Quattroporte 4.7 V8 SPORT GT 4d 396 BHP
2008 (08 reg) | 50,300 miles
£16,995
Maserati Quattroporte 4.2 Sport GT 4dr
2007 (07 reg) | 25,000 miles
£39,995
Maserati Quattroporte 3.0D V6 GranSport ZF (s/s) 4dr
2017 (67 reg) | 18,532 miles
£13,990
Maserati Quattroporte 4.2 4dr
2008 (58 reg) | 66,000 miles
£38,950
Maserati Quattroporte 3.0 TD GranSport 4dr
2017 (17 reg) | 12,000 miles
£13,995
Maserati Quattroporte 4.2 Seq 4dr
2006 (06 reg) | 29,344 miles
£12,750
Maserati Quattroporte 4.2 4dr
2007 (07 reg) | 51,500 miles
£67,830
Maserati Quattroporte V6d GranLusso 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (19 reg) | 50 miles
£79,830
Maserati Quattroporte V6d GranSport 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (19 reg) | 50 miles
£14,990
Maserati Quattroporte 4.2 Sport GT DuoSelect 4dr
2008 (08 reg) | 60,000 miles
£9,995
Maserati Quattroporte 4.2 Seq 4dr
2004 (04 reg) | 40,000 miles
£19,990
Maserati Quattroporte 4.2 4dr
2009 (09 reg) | 30,000 miles
£40,000
Maserati Quattroporte 3.8 GTS 4dr
2015 (65 reg) | 27,500 miles
£29,989
Maserati Quattroporte 3.0 S Saloon 4dr Petrol Automatic (244 g/km, 410 bhp)
2014 (14 reg) | 22,000 miles
£39,990
Maserati Quattroporte 3.8 GTS 4dr
2015 (15 reg) | 28,000 miles
£27,990
Maserati Quattroporte 3.0 S 4dr
2013 (63 reg) | 40,000 miles
£12,750
Maserati Quattroporte V8 4.2 4dr
2008 (08 reg) | 80,670 miles
£56,950
Maserati Quattroporte Diesel V6D 4DR AUTO 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 500 miles
£14,950
Maserati Quattroporte 4.2 4dr
2008 (57 reg) | 56,767 miles
£7,999
Maserati Quattroporte 4.2 AB4 4d 400 BHP IN METALLIC BLACK WITH ONLY 86500 MILES, FULL MASERATI S
2004 (04 reg) | 86,500 miles
Frequently asked questions
Maserati Quattroportes offer a top speed range between 156mph and 178mph, depending on the version.
Maserati Quattroporte on-the-road prices RRP from £75,700 and rises to around £97,000, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Maserati Quattroporte's fuel economy ranges between 24mpg and 46mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.