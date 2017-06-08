Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Maserati Quattroporte cars for sale

With 11 new and 97 used Maserati Quattroporte cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Maserati Quattroporte saloon (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.2

Both in terms of the way it looks and how it drives, the Quattroporte is a thoroughly distinctive executive saloon. Trouble is, we think some of its weaknesses are in areas prospective buyers will consider must-haves, while the things it offers – in some...

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£75,700.00Configure
Brand new - in stock11 cars available for quick delivery£54,995.00Search
Used97 cars available now£7,495.00Search

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more deals

Latest second hand Maserati Quattroporte cars for sale

View all

Latest Maserati Quattroporte Articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Maserati Quattroportes offer a top speed range between 156mph and 178mph, depending on the version.

  • Maserati Quattroporte on-the-road prices RRP from £75,700 and rises to around £97,000, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Maserati Quattroporte's fuel economy ranges between 24mpg and 46mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.