White Maserati Levante used cars for sale
With 20 used White Maserati Levante cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand White Maserati Levante cars for sale
£41,495
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 18,865 miles
£37,990
Maserati Levante D V6 Auto 3.0 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 22,162 miles
£49,900
Maserati Levante 3.0 D V6 5d AUTO 275 BHP IMMACULATE THROUGHOUT & LOW MILES
2018 (18 reg) | 15,300 miles
£43,995
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 3,900 miles
£60,000
Maserati Levante V6 5dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 2,000 miles
£58,000
Maserati Levante V6 5dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 50 miles
£59,950
Maserati Levante Gransport 69/2019 3.0 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 7,700 miles
£59,950
Maserati Levante Diesel Gransport 19/2019 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 9,725 miles
£61,950
Maserati Levante Gransport 19/2019 3.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 9,887 miles
£47,990
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 4,185 miles
£45,000
Maserati Levante V6d 5dr Auto 3.0
2018 (18 reg) | 6,478 miles
£43,995
Maserati Levante 3.0 D V6 5d AUTO 271 BHP
2018 (68 reg) | 10,000 miles
£64,000
Maserati Levante 3.0 V6 GPF S ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 8,188 miles
£61,950
Maserati Levante S Granlusso V6 GRANLUSSO S 5DR AUTO 3.0
2019 (19 reg) | 3,442 miles
£44,950
Maserati LEVANTE SUV 4WD 3.0 V6 350 STOPSTART EU6 ZF 2019 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 6,409 miles
£48,950
Maserati Levante 3.0 GranSport AWD 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 17,350 miles
£54,950
Maserati Levante Gransport V6 GRANSPORT 5DR AUTO 3.0
2019 (68 reg) | 5,000 miles
£47,830
Maserati Levante V6d GranSport 5dr Auto 3.0
2018 (68 reg) | 8,250 miles
£41,995
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (67 reg) | 16,150 miles
£49,995
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,631 miles
