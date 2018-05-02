Maserati Ghibli cars for sale
With 18 new and 221 used Maserati Ghibli cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Maserati Ghibli saloon (2017 - ) review
The Ghibli offers an Italian alternative to the popular German premium saloons, albeit at a higher price. It struggles to match those rivals for quality and doesn’t drive as well either, but the engines are strong, the badge is a proper luxury draw and...Read full review
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£62,435
£49,995
Save£12,440
Maserati Ghibli 3.0D V6 ZF (s/s) 4dr
4 door Automatic Diesel Saloon
RRP£57,300
£43,000
Save£14,300
Maserati Ghibli 3.0D V6 ZF (s/s) 4dr
4 door Automatic Diesel Saloon
RRP£67,816
£53,000
Save£14,816
Maserati Ghibli 3.0D V6 GranLusso ZF (s/s) 4dr
4 door Automatic Diesel Saloon
RRP£69,456
£54,995
Save£14,461
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 V6 Ribelle Saloon 4dr Petrol ZF (s/s) (350 ps)
4 door Automatic Petrol Saloon
Latest second hand Maserati Ghibli cars for saleView all
£18,499
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 TD V6 (s/s) 4dr
2016 (16 reg) | 72,000 miles
£15,000
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 V6 4dr
2014 (14 reg) | 87,000 miles
£16,995
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 DV6 4d 275 BHP STUNNING CAR WITH FSH+HUGE SPEC
2014 (64 reg) | 73,000 miles
£47,950
Maserati Ghibli Diesel V6D RIBELLE EDITION 4DR AUTO 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£24,975
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 V6 4dr
2015 (64 reg) | 16,606 miles
£43,480
Maserati Ghibli V6 S GranSport 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£43,480
Maserati Ghibli V6 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£43,480
Maserati Ghibli V6d 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£39,480
Maserati Ghibli V6d 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£39,480
Maserati Ghibli V6d 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£43,480
Maserati Ghibli V6 S GranSport 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£17,395
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 TD V6 (s/s) 4dr
2015 (65 reg) | 57,386 miles
£40,950
Maserati Ghibli Diesel V6D 4DR AUTO 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£27,390
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 TD V6 (Sport Pack) (s/s) 4dr
2016 (66 reg) | 24,433 miles
£43,480
Maserati Ghibli V6 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 25 miles
£42,480
Maserati Ghibli V6d 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 31 miles
£20,500
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 TD V6 (s/s) 4dr
2015 (15 reg) | 31,522 miles
£50,480
Maserati Ghibli V6 4dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 39 miles
£23,499
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 V6 D Luxury 4dr
2016 (66 reg) | 25,980 miles
£21,995
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 TD V6 (s/s) 4dr
2015 (15 reg) | 31,000 miles
£26,959
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 TD V6 (s/s) 4dr
2017 (17 reg) | 30,000 miles
£19,000
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 D V6
2015 (65 reg) | 36,899 miles
£22,000
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 D V6
2016 (66 reg) | 26,461 miles
£24,950
Maserati Ghibli 3.0 V6 S 4dr
2014 (14 reg) | 55,000 miles
Latest Maserati Ghibli ArticlesView more
Frequently asked questions
Maserati Ghiblis offer a top speed range between 155mph and 177mph, depending on the version.
Maserati Ghibli on-the-road prices RRP from £54,800 and rises to around £77,500, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Maserati Ghibli's fuel economy ranges between 24mpg and 48mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.