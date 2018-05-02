Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Maserati Ghibli cars for sale

With 18 new and 221 used Maserati Ghibli cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Maserati Ghibli saloon (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.0

The Ghibli offers an Italian alternative to the popular German premium saloons, albeit at a higher price. It struggles to match those rivals for quality and doesn’t drive as well either, but the engines are strong, the badge is a proper luxury draw and...

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£54,800.00Configure
Brand new - in stock18 cars available for quick delivery£43,000.00Search
Used221 cars available now£14,500.00Search

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more deals

Latest second hand Maserati Ghibli cars for sale

View all

Latest Maserati Ghibli Articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Maserati Ghiblis offer a top speed range between 155mph and 177mph, depending on the version.

  • Maserati Ghibli on-the-road prices RRP from £54,800 and rises to around £77,500, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Maserati Ghibli's fuel economy ranges between 24mpg and 48mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.