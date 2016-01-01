Vauxhall Movano used cars for sale in London
With 1 used Vauxhall Movano cars in London available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£44,624
£25,990
Save£18,634
Vauxhall Movano L2h2 VAN 3500 2.3CDTi Turbo D 135 4dr
4 door Manual Diesel Other
RRP£42,439
£23,900
Save£18,539
Vauxhall Movano L3h2 VAN 3500 2.3CDTi Tb D 150 SS 4dr
4 door Manual Diesel Other
RRP£49,028
£27,500
Save£21,528
Vauxhall Movano L2h1 RWD Tp/Ch 35HD 2.3 Tbo D 130 2dr
2 door Manual Diesel Other
RRP£41,924
£23,900
Save£18,024
Vauxhall Movano L2h2 VAN 3500 2.3CDTi Turbo D 135 4dr
4 door Manual Diesel Other