Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow used cars for sale in London
With 5 used Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow cars in London available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow cars for sale in London
£17,450
Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow 6.8 II 4dr
1975 (P reg) | 66,500 miles
£16,495
Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow 6.8 II 4dr
1976 (P reg) | 75,000 miles
£38,950
Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow 6.8 II 4dr
1980 (V reg) | 29,000 miles
£36,950
Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow 6.8 II 4dr
1979 (T reg) | 27,000 miles
£14,995
Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Ii 6.8 4dr
1978 (S reg) | 93,000 miles