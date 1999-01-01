Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph used cars for sale in London
With 5 used Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph cars in London available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph cars for sale in London
£29,950
Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph 5.4 4dr
1998 (S reg) | 171,000 miles
£29,950
Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph 5.4 4dr
1998 (R reg) | 104,000 miles
£46,950
Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph 5.4 4dr
1999 (T reg) | 36,000 miles
£29,925
Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph 5.4 4dr
1998 (S reg) | 96,423 miles
£26,995
Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph 5.4 Saloon 4dr Petrol Automatic (405 g/km, 322 bhp)
1999 (T reg) | 87,000 miles