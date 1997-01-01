Ford Escort used cars for sale in London
With 6 used Ford Escort cars in London available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Ford Escort cars for sale in London
£3,500
Ford Escort 1.6 XR3i Tennis 2dr
1989 (F reg) | 77,462 miles
£4,995
Ford Escort LHD MK 4 XR3I 1.6 3dr
1988 | 53,000 miles
£3,500
Ford Escort 1.6 CABARET 5d 89 BHP Full Service History ./ Long Mot
1997 (P reg) | 76,000 miles
£45,995
Ford Escort 2.0 RS Cosworth Lux 4x4 3dr
1994 (M reg) | 58,600 miles
£3,000
Ford Escort 1.8 LX 5dr
1997 (R reg) | 80,000 miles
£3,990
Ford Escort 1.3 3dr
1993 (K reg) | 9,000 miles