Lexus LS 460 cars for sale
With 20 used Lexus LS 460 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Lexus LS 460 Saloon (2006 - ) review
The luxurious interior and supreme comfort of the Lexus LS make it a wonderful car to drive and to be driven in.Read full review
Search by type
|Type
|Vehicles for sale
|From
|Link to the search results
|Used
|20 cars available now
|£4,490.00
|Search
Latest second hand Lexus LS 460 cars for saleView all
£8,150
Lexus LS 460 4.6 SE-L 4dr
2007 (07 reg) | 94,000 miles
£6,990
Lexus LS 4.6 460 SE-L 4d 376 BHP
2007 (57 reg) | 137,862 miles
£10,990
Lexus LS 460 4.6 SE-L 4dr
2008 (08 reg) | 48,000 miles
£5,750
Lexus LS 460 4.6 SE-L 4dr
2006 (56 reg) | 101,009 miles
£9,995
Lexus LS 460 4.6 SE-L 4dr
2007 (57 reg) | 98,000 miles
£9,000
Lexus LS 460 4.6 SE-L 4dr
2007 (07 reg) | 79,000 miles
£9,950
Lexus LS 460 4.6 SE-L 4dr
2006 (56 reg) | 45,000 miles
£11,990
Lexus LS 460 4.6 SE-L 4dr
2008 (08 reg) | 39,909 miles
£6,999
Lexus LS 460 4.6 SE 4dr
2007 (07 reg) | 90,000 miles
£4,989
Lexus LS 460 4.6 4dr
2007 (07 reg) | 125,000 miles
£6,499
Lexus LS 460 4.6 Saloon 4dr Petrol Automatic (261 g/km, 375 bhp)
2007 (07 reg) | 110,000 miles
£23,000
Lexus LS 4.6 460 F SPORT 4d 383 BHP
2014 (14 reg) | 40,000 miles
£9,500
Lexus LS 460 4.6 4dr
2009 (09 reg) | 77,000 miles
£19,990
Lexus LS 460 4.6 Luxury 4dr
2013 (62 reg) | 29,000 miles
£4,490
Lexus LS 460 4.6 4dr
2007 (07 reg) | 167,000 miles
£19,995
Lexus LS 460 4.6 Luxury Saloon 4dr Petrol Automatic (249 g/km, 388 bhp)
2013 (63 reg) | 30,000 miles
£6,995
Lexus LS 4.6 460 SE-L 4d AUTO 376 BHP EXECUTIVE !!!
2008 (08 reg) | 164,300 miles
£18,995
Lexus LS 460 Luxury - LEXUS SERVICE HISTORY 4.6 4dr
2013 (13 reg) | 41,000 miles
£6,990
Lexus LS 460 4.6 SE-L Saloon 4dr Petrol Automatic (261 g/km, 375 bhp)
2007 (57 reg) | 128,000 miles
£12,500
Lexus LS 460 4.6 Luxury 4dr
2007 (07 reg) | 55,000 miles