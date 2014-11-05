Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Lexus GS 250 cars for sale

With 11 used Lexus GS 250 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Lexus GS 250 Saloon (2012 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.5

Owner ratings

4.7

The Lexus GS is an interesting alternative to the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class. It may not be as good to drive, but it's good enough, and the low-emission hybrid drivetrains will make the car particularly attractive to company car drivers.

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
Used11 cars available now£5,500.00Search

Latest second hand Lexus GS 250 cars for sale

View all

Latest Lexus GS 250 Articles

View more