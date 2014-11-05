Lexus GS 250 cars for sale
With 11 used Lexus GS 250 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.
Lexus GS 250 Saloon (2012 - ) review
The Lexus GS is an interesting alternative to the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class. It may not be as good to drive, but it's good enough, and the low-emission hybrid drivetrains will make the car particularly attractive to company car drivers.Read full review
|Used
|11 cars available now
|£5,500.00
Latest second hand Lexus GS 250 cars for sale
£11,295
Lexus GS 250 2.5 Luxury 4dr
2012 (12 reg) | 58,232 miles
£5,500
Lexus GS 250 2.5 Luxury 4dr
2012 (12 reg) | 295,000 miles
£12,290
Lexus GS 250 2.5 Luxury 4dr
2013 (13 reg) | 41,000 miles
£12,900
Lexus GS 2.5 250 F SPORT 4d 206 BHP HUGE SPEC - WIDESCREEN NAV
2013 (13 reg) | 46,000 miles
£11,489
Lexus GS 250 2.5 SE 4dr
2013 (13 reg) | 28,200 miles
£9,990
Lexus GS 250 2.5 SE 4dr
2013 (62 reg) | 30,000 miles
£11,000
Lexus GS 250 2.5 F Sport 4dr
2013 (13 reg) | 83,736 miles
£10,000
Lexus GS 2.5 250 F SPORT 4d AUTO 206 BHP +FINANCE IN 30 MIN+£0 DEPOSIT+
2012 (62 reg) | 76,863 miles
£11,250
Lexus GS 250 SE 2.5 4dr
2013 (13 reg) | 20,765 miles
£9,980
Lexus GS 250 2.5 Luxury 4dr
2012 (62 reg) | 72,000 miles
£13,989
Lexus GS 250 2.5 F Sport Saloon 4dr Petrol Automatic (207 g/km, 209 bhp)
2013 (13 reg) | 31,000 miles