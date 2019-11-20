Lexus Estate used cars for sale
With 33 used Lexus Estate cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Lexus Estate cars for sale
£13,450
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 Luxury 5dr CVT Auto
2013 | 92,500 miles
£10,995
Lexus RX 400H LIMITED EDITION 3.3 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 72,881 miles
£7,250
Lexus RX 400h SE CVT 3.3 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 81,000 miles
£29,995
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 5dr CVT [Premium pack]
2019 (19 reg) | 4,502 miles
£35,495
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 5dr Premium Pack Leather Auto
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£3,995
Lexus IS 300 3.0 Sportcross Automatic 5dr
2003 (03 reg) | 71,000 miles
£30,500
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 Premier 5dr CVT
2017 (17 reg) | 7,228 miles
£33,995
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 Premium Pack with Leather & Panoramic Roof 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 7,490 miles
£29,991
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT [Pan roof/Prem Nav]
2017 (17 reg) | 28,526 miles
£32,990
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 5dr CVT [Premium pack]
2019 (19 reg) | 11,088 miles
£31,990
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 5dr CVT [Premium pack Pan Roof]
2019 (19 reg) | 11,168 miles
£31,990
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 5dr CVT [Premium pack Pan Roof]
2019 (19 reg) | 12,567 miles
£29,995
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 5dr CVT [Premium pack]
2019 (68 reg) | 10,142 miles
£27,995
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 F-Sport LNavi 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 27,728 miles
£29,750
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 Premier 5dr CVT [Panoramic Roof]
2017 (17 reg) | 19,190 miles
£1,995
Lexus IS 200 2.0 SportCross 5dr
2003 (03 reg) | 131,000 miles
£30,900
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT
2017 (67 reg) | 8,865 miles
£29,850
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 5dr CVT [Premium pack]
2019 (19 reg) | 6,632 miles
£27,500
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT
2017 (17 reg) | 22,135 miles
£34,789
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 5dr CVT [Premium pack]
2019 (19 reg) | 7,478 miles
£28,495
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT L-Navi
2017 (67 reg) | 23,944 miles
£22,000
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 Luxury 5dr CVT
2015 (65 reg) | 41,477 miles
£24,990
Lexus NX 2.5 300H F SPORT 5d AUTO 153 BHP SAT NAV, PRO PACK, LEATHER
2017 (17 reg) | 30,000 miles
£29,900
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 F-Sport Lexus Navi 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 16,044 miles
Latest Lexus ArticlesView more
Review
Lexus RX 450h SUV (2015 - ) review
Lexus has cornered the market in comfortable and refined hybrid SUVs, but can the latest RX take on the new breed of plug-in hybrids? We find out.
20 Nov 2019
News
Coming soon: 2020 Lexus LC Convertible
Lexus has whipped the top from its LC sports car to create a convertible version, and it’s going into production very soon.
05 Jul 2019
Feature
Most Reliable Brand 2019 – Lexus
Find out why Lexus is the 2019 winner of our Most Reliable Brand award.
09 May 2019
Review
Lexus UX SUV (2019 - ) review
The Lexus UX is a small SUV with a premium badge, meaning it competes with desirable rivals like the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.
04 Jul 2019