Lexus Es 300h

Lexus Es 300h image

Lexus Es 300h cars for sale

Search 30 cars

With 8 new and 22 used Lexus Es 300h cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Lexus ES 300h saloon (2019 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.9

The Lexus ES is something a little different to the Audi, BMW and Mercedes models most executive car customers drive. It majors on comfort, quietness, quality and equipment, and it makes a very sound financial case for itself as well. It’s not the most...

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

Used

Frequently asked questions

  • Lexus ES 300hs offer a top speed range between 112mph and 112mph, depending on the version.

  • Lexus ES 300h on-the-road prices RRP from £35,155 and rises to around £45,655, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Lexus ES 300h's fuel economy ranges between 53mpg and 53mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.