Diesel Lexus used cars for sale
With 119 used Diesel Lexus cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Diesel Lexus cars for sale
£4,995
Lexus IS 220d 220D SE-I Reversing Camera Sat Nav Hot and Cold Seats 2.2 4dr
2010 (10 reg) | 71,323 miles
£3,295
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD SE 4dr
2010 (60 reg) | 93,000 miles
£699
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD 4dr
2006 (06 reg) | 205,000 miles
£2,000
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD SE 4dr
2008 (58 reg) | 129,000 miles
£1,695
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD SE-L 4dr
2006 (06 reg) | 126,000 miles
£3,690
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD SE 4dr
2009 (58 reg) | 65,000 miles
£2,491
Lexus IS 2.2 220D SE-L 4d 175 BHP *CHRISTMAS DEAL 1 YEAR WARRANTY*
2006 (06 reg) | 101,000 miles
£2,495
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD 4dr
2008 (57 reg) | 81,700 miles
£3,649
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD 4dr
2007 (57 reg) | 50,000 miles
£1,700
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD SE-L 4dr
2007 (57 reg) | 108,850 miles
£1,690
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD 4dr
2007 (57 reg) | 115,000 miles
£2,999
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD SE 4dr
2007 (57 reg) | 89,435 miles
£2,250
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD SE 4dr
2008 (08 reg) | 84,000 miles
£1,995
Lexus IS 2.2 220D 4d 175 BHP
2007 (57 reg) | 134,000 miles
£3,406
Lexus IS 220d SE 4dr [2009] [148g/km] 2.2
2009 (09 reg) | 58,684 miles
£1,980
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD SE 4dr
2006 (56 reg) | 113,870 miles
£5,250
Lexus IS 2.2 200D ADVANCE 4d 148 BHP BUY NOW PAY LATER!
2011 (11 reg) | 73,388 miles
£2,590
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD SE-I 4dr
2010 (10 reg) | 126,000 miles
£1,900
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD Sport 4dr
2006 (56 reg) | 109,000 miles
£4,300
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD SE-I 4dr
1996 (P reg) | 58,000 miles
£2,795
Lexus IS 220d SE 2.2 4dr
2006 (56 reg) | 64,750 miles
£1,650
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD 4dr
2006 (56 reg) | 118,804 miles
£3,995
Lexus IS 2.2 220D SE-I 4d 175 BHP
2010 (59 reg) | 97,488 miles
£3,000
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD 4dr
2008 (08 reg) | 87,500 miles
