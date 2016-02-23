Red Land Rover Discovery 4 used cars for sale
With 30 used Red Land Rover Discovery 4 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Red Land Rover Discovery 4 cars for sale
£12,495
+ VAT
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 TD V6 Panel Van 5dr
2013 (62 reg) | 83,000 miles
£19,163
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 255 XS 5dr Auto
2013 (63 reg) | 63,392 miles
£16,995
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 71,689 miles
£16,000
Land Rover DISCOVERY 4 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE 5dr Automatic
2012 (62 reg) | 93,000 miles
£26,000
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 42,269 miles
£16,989
+ VAT
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 SE Panel Van 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 74,863 miles
£14,475
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 XS 4X4 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 95,027 miles
£21,450
Land Rover Discovery SDV6 255 XS 5dr Auto 3.0
2013 (13 reg) | 33,769 miles
£19,890
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5d 255 BHP WINDSOR MAGNOLIA LEATHER PACK
2014 (64 reg) | 88,322 miles
£32,991
Land Rover Discovery SE Commercial Sd V6 Auto 3.0
2016 (65 reg) | 29,940 miles
£19,750
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 SE (s/s) 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 61,500 miles
£24,500
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 HSE (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 43,700 miles
£16,995
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 89,500 miles
£18,495
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 74,000 miles
£22,995
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 48,500 miles
£20,990
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 HSE (s/s) 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 73,000 miles
£16,000
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 Panel Van 4X4 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 68,000 miles
£22,495
Land Rover DISCOVERY 4 3.0 SD V6 GS 5dr Auto [8]
2014 (14 reg) | 42,000 miles
£18,495
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 GS 4X4 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 50,000 miles
£19,595
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 HSE Luxury (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 97,078 miles
£23,450
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 HSE Luxury (s/s) 5dr
2015 (64 reg) | 77,624 miles
£21,993
Land Rover Discovery Diesel Sw 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto
2014 (14 reg) | 63,367 miles
£19,695
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 HSE (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 102,546 miles
£11,490
+ VAT
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 TD V6 Panel Van 5dr
2013 (62 reg) | 83,941 miles
