Brown Land Rover Discovery 4 used cars for sale
With 10 used Brown Land Rover Discovery 4 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Brown Land Rover Discovery 4 cars for sale
£20,990
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 HSE (s/s) 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 75,240 miles
£27,995
Land Rover Discovery SDV6 HSE 3.0 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 15,500 miles
£15,995
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 TD V6 HSE 4X4 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 66,853 miles
£21,990
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 SE Tech (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 54,000 miles
£11,475
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 TD V6 HSE 4X4 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 95,000 miles
£22,795
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 SE (s/s) 5dr
2016 (65 reg) | 47,000 miles
£16,750
+ VAT
Land Rover Discovery 2015 XS SDV6 4WD UTILITY 3.0
2015 (15 reg) | 72,790 miles
£18,995
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr
2012 (61 reg) | 66,813 miles
£26,495
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 HSE Luxury (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 72,677 miles
£23,495
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SDV6 SE TECH 5d AUTO 255 BHP NAV, LEATHER,EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION.
2015 (64 reg) | 44,000 miles
