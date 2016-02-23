Black Land Rover Discovery 4 used cars for sale
With 295 used Black Land Rover Discovery 4 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Black Land Rover Discovery 4 cars for sale
£10,000
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 GS 4X4 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 118,000 miles
£9,995
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 TDV6 HSE 5dr Auto
2010 (10 reg) | 142,000 miles
£13,975
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 4 SDV6 XS 5d 255 BHP Full Black Leather 19 Inc Alloys
2012 (62 reg) | 92,079 miles
£29,990
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 LANDMARK 5d 255 BHP PANORAMIC SUNROOFS NO ULEZ CHARGE (london emis
2016 (16 reg) | 48,692 miles
£30,890
Land Rover DISCOVERY 4 3.0 SDV6 HSE LUXURY 5d 255 BHP FACTORY REAR DVDS NO ULEZ CHARGE (london emi
2015 (65 reg) | 37,525 miles
£10,990
+ VAT
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 COMMERCIAL SE 255 BHP 5 SEAT CONVERSION, SUPERB CONDITION 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 193,000 miles
£11,450
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 TD V6 XS 4X4 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 100,000 miles
£23,995
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 SE Tech (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 79,000 miles
£13,995
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 XS 4X4 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 99,087 miles
£29,990
Land Rover 2015 65 Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 HSE Luxury ( 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 46,670 miles
£30,980
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 HSE (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 26,452 miles
£12,495
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 TD V6 HSE 4X4 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 100,000 miles
£22,995
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 29,000 miles
£23,995
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 HSE (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 73,000 miles
£24,591
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 SE Tech 5dr Auto
2015 (65 reg) | 38,543 miles
£12,995
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 TD V6 HSE 4X4 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 109,000 miles
£18,480
Land Rover Discovery 3.0 4 SDV6 XS 5d 255 BHP BLUETOOTH+CRUISE CONTROL
2012 (12 reg) | 47,000 miles
£12,980
Land Rover Discovery Tdv6 Hse 3.0 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 79,000 miles
£33,000
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 HSE Luxury (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 38,400 miles
£17,495
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 92,000 miles
£20,495
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 HSE Luxury 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 76,000 miles
£14,495
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 TD V6 HSE 4X4 5dr
2011 (60 reg) | 93,000 miles
£13,500
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 TD V6 HSE 4X4 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 114,000 miles
£17,800
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 85,000 miles
Latest Land Rover Discovery 4 ArticlesView more
Feature
Choosing the best towcar
No matter what you want to tow, you'll be able to find the right car among the Caravan Club's recommended Towcars of the Year
23 Feb 2016
Review
Land Rover Discovery SUV (2011 - 2016) review
The Land Rover Discovery is a big luxurious 4x4 that can go pretty much anywhere or do pretty much anything. Posh, practical and incredibly comfortable,
23 Dec 2015