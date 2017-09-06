Latest second hand Kia Picanto Red cars for sale

Kia Picanto Red used cars for sale
Latest Kia Picanto Articles
News
Kia unveils crossover-style X-Line version of Picanto
Kia already sells the Sportage and Sorento SUVs, but will be extending that line-up with the addition of the Stonic and this new model, which is based
06 Sep 2017
News
New Kia Picanto city car will cost from £9450
Hot on the heels of the revised Rio comes the new version of the company's smallest car, with a price and specification that will make it a serious rival
27 Apr 2017
Review
Kia Picanto hatchback (2017 - ) review
The Picanto is one very impressive city car that’s designed to steal sales from the likes of the Volkswagen Up, Renault Twingo and Fiat 500.
27 Sep 2017
News
All-new Kia Picanto on show in Geneva
Just a few months after the company’s new Rio supermini was unveiled, the spotlight turns to Kia’s smallest car, the Picanto
07 Mar 2017