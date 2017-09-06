Black Kia Picanto used cars for sale
With 278 used Black Kia Picanto cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Black Kia Picanto cars for sale
£3,895
KIA Picanto 1.2 2 ECODYNAMICS 5d 84 BHP
2011 (61 reg) | 44,000 miles
£3,595
KIA Picanto 1.0 1 5d 68 BHP 1 Owner From New !
2013 (13 reg) | 67,000 miles
£5,995
KIA Picanto 1.2 2 ECODYNAMICS 5d 84 BHP CHEAP TO RUN, TAX AND INSURE.
2014 (64 reg) | 25,833 miles
£1,990
KIA Picanto 1.1 Graphite 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 84,206 miles
£984
KIA Picanto 1.0 GS 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 59,400 miles
£7,500
KIA Picanto 1.0 65 SE 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 7,848 miles
£3,590
KIA Picanto 1.2 2 ECODYNAMICS 5d 84 BHP
2011 (61 reg) | 54,505 miles
£13,795
KIA Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-LINE S 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 2,896 miles
£4,200
KIA Picanto 1.0 VR7 3dr
2015 (15 reg) | 48,955 miles
£3,499
KIA Picanto 1.0 VR7 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 44,000 miles
£6,495
KIA Picanto 1 AIR 1.0 5DR
2017 (17 reg) | 16,247 miles
£8,699
KIA Picanto 1.25 SE 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 21,000 miles
£4,250
KIA Picanto 1.25 2 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 80,000 miles
£3,595
KIA Picanto 1.0 1 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 32,501 miles
£6,995
KIA Picanto 1.2 CHILLI ISG 3d 84 BHP BLUETOOTH + REVERSING CAMERA
2016 (66 reg) | 6,500 miles
£11,450
KIA Picanto 1.0T GDi GT-line S 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 8,746 miles
£8,067
KIA Picanto 1.0 GT-line 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 9,748 miles
£10,489
KIA Picanto 1.25 GT-line S 5dr
2018 (67 reg) | 9,410 miles
£11,500
KIA Picanto 1.2 X-LINE 5DR
2019 (69 reg) | 3,000 miles
£8,995
KIA Picanto 1.25 SE 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 5,867 miles
£8,995
KIA Picanto 1.25 MPi GT-LINE S 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 12,043 miles
£1,100
KIA Picanto 1.0 1 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 87,000 miles
£2,099
KIA Picanto 1.0 1 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 29,104 miles
£795
KIA Picanto 1.0 GS 5dr
2006 (55 reg) | 85,500 miles
Latest Kia Picanto ArticlesView more
News
Kia unveils crossover-style X-Line version of Picanto
Kia already sells the Sportage and Sorento SUVs, but will be extending that line-up with the addition of the Stonic and this new model, which is based
06 Sep 2017
News
New Kia Picanto city car will cost from £9450
Hot on the heels of the revised Rio comes the new version of the company's smallest car, with a price and specification that will make it a serious rival
27 Apr 2017
Review
Kia Picanto hatchback (2017 - ) review
The Picanto is one very impressive city car that’s designed to steal sales from the likes of the Volkswagen Up, Renault Twingo and Fiat 500.
27 Sep 2017
News
All-new Kia Picanto on show in Geneva
Just a few months after the company’s new Rio supermini was unveiled, the spotlight turns to Kia’s smallest car, the Picanto
07 Mar 2017