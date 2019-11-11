Green Kia Niro used cars for sale
With 1 used Green Kia Niro cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Green Kia Niro cars for sale
Latest Kia Niro ArticlesView more
Review
Kia Niro SUV (2019 - ) review
Read about the facelifted version of the Kia Niro, a mid-size SUV available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or full electric vehicle.
11 Nov 2019
Review
Kia Niro SUV (2016 - ) review
While you might think the Kia Niro is just another small SUV, in a market full of small SUVs, it’s a hybrid, which distinguishes it somewhat. If you’re
18 Dec 2018
News
Kia reveals the e-Niro, an all-electric version of its Niro small SUV
The e-Niro has made its European debut at the Paris Motor Show. It will go on sale at the end of the year in the UK
02 Oct 2018
News
Kia Niro hybrid crossover to cost from £21,295
We've already been impressed by a drive in Kia’s first hybrid, and with prices starting at just over £21,000, it is one of the most attractive hybrids
19 Jul 2016