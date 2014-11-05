Silver Infiniti FX used cars for sale
With 1 used Silver Infiniti FX cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Silver Infiniti FX cars for sale
Latest Infiniti FX ArticlesView more
Review
Infiniti FX SUV (2009 - 2012) review
Read the Infiniti FX 4x4 (2009 - 2013) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
05 Nov 2014
Review
Infiniti FX SUV (2009 - 2012) review
Read the Infiniti FX 4x4 (2009 - 2013) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
13 Nov 2014