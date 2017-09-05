Hyundai i40 Estate (2015 - ) review

Hyundai i40 cars for sale
There’s certainly plenty to like about the i40 Tourer, most notably its comfortable ride, supportive seating and relaxed motorway manners. Put it this way, if we had to embark on a trip from the Home Counties to the Highlands, we’d struggle to think of...Read full review
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£28,335
£25,500
Save£2,835
Hyundai I40 1.6 Crdi [136] SE Nav 5Dr DCT Estate
4 door Automatic Diesel Saloon
RRP£27,950
£22,260
Save£5,690
Hyundai i40 1.6 CRDi SE Nav Tourer DCT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel Estate
RRP£25,250
£20,125
Save£5,125
Hyundai i40 1.6 CRDi SE Nav Tourer (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel Estate
£6,000
Hyundai i40 1.7 CRDi Style 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 46,224 miles
£6,932
Hyundai I40 1.7 CRDI ACTIVE BLUE DRIVE 4d 134 BHP
2014 (14 reg) | 50,793 miles
£3,695
Hyundai i40 1.7 CRDi Active 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 128,556 miles
£3,999
Hyundai i40 1.7 CRDi Style 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 117,479 miles
£18,335
Hyundai i40 1.6 CRDi SE Nav Tourer DCT (s/s) 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 20 miles
£11,999
Hyundai i40 Bness Se Nav Cdri B-D 1.7 4dr
2016 (66 reg) | 19,853 miles
£10,000
Hyundai I40 1.7 CRDi Blue Drive SE Nav Bus 5dr DCT
2015 (15 reg) | 42,512 miles
£10,317
Hyundai I40 1.7 CRDi Blue Drive S 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 23,901 miles
£7,990
Hyundai I40 1.7 CRDI S BLUE DRIVE 5d 139 BHP
2016 (16 reg) | 58,498 miles
£3,795
Hyundai i40 1.6 GDi Blue Drive Active 5dr
2012 (61 reg) | 108,700 miles
£7,295
Hyundai i40 1.7 CRDi Style 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 51,000 miles
£10,500
Hyundai I40 1.7 CRDi [115] Blue Drive SE Nav 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 33,379 miles
£18,335
Hyundai i40 1.6 CRDi SE Nav Tourer DCT (s/s) 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 25 miles
£7,000
Hyundai I40 1.7 CRDi [115] Blue Drive Style 4dr
2014 (64 reg) | 55,876 miles
£8,795
Hyundai i40 1.7 CRDi Blue Drive S Tourer (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 33,921 miles
£6,490
Hyundai I40 1.7 CRDI ACTIVE BLUE DRIVE 5d 115 BHP
2015 (15 reg) | 73,474 miles
£5,995
Hyundai i40 1.7 CRDi Premium 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 86,179 miles
£5,495
Hyundai i40 1.7 CRDi Style 4dr
2013 (13 reg) | 88,322 miles
£8,291
Hyundai I40 1.7 CRDi [115] Blue Drive SE Nav 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 48,528 miles
£6,500
Hyundai I40 1.7 CRDI STYLE BLUE DRIVE 5d 134 BHP 3 MONTH AA WARRANTY
2013 (63 reg) | 55,000 miles
£7,250
Hyundai I40 1.7 CRDi [136] Blue Drive Style 5dr - Only £30 Road Tax
2014 (14 reg) | 55,983 miles
£6,480
Hyundai I40 Crdi Active Blue Drive 1.7 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 42,000 miles
£7,495
Hyundai i40 1.7 CRDi Style 4dr
2014 (64 reg) | 50,000 miles
£6,495
Hyundai I40 1.7 CRDI ACTIVE BLUE DRIVE 4d 114 BHP
2013 (63 reg) | 35,531 miles
Frequently asked questions
Hyundai i40s offer a top speed range between 117mph and 126mph, depending on the version.
Hyundai i40 on-the-road prices RRP from £23,005 and rises to around £29,205, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Hyundai i40's fuel economy ranges between 39mpg and 67mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.