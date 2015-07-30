Purple Honda Jazz used cars for sale
With 10 used Purple Honda Jazz cars available on Auto Trader
Latest second hand Purple Honda Jazz cars for sale
£3,495
Honda Jazz 1.4 ES 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 55,000 miles
£1,650
Honda Jazz 1.4 ES 5dr
2009 (58 reg) | 120,798 miles
£3,995
Honda JAZZ 1.4 i-VTEC SMART STYLE EDITION CVT 5dr
2009 (09 reg) | 78,510 miles
£3,250
Honda Jazz 1.4 EX 5dr
2008 (58 reg) | 69,700 miles
£4,450
Honda Jazz 1.4 EX 5dr
2009 (09 reg) | 18,000 miles
£2,495
Honda Jazz 1.3 I-VTEC EX 5d 98 BHP
2009 (58 reg) | 104,000 miles
£3,250
Honda Jazz 1.4 ES 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 56,000 miles
£2,999
Honda Jazz 1.4 EX 5dr
2009 (58 reg) | 55,000 miles
£2,990
Honda Jazz 1.3 I-VTEC ES 5d 98 BHP 12 MONTH MOT, 6 MONTH AA WARRANTY
2009 (59 reg) | 70,000 miles
£3,995
Honda Jazz 1.3 I-VTEC ES 5d 98 BHP Long MOT AUG 2020 No Advisories
2009 (59 reg) | 71,518 miles
