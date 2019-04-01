Grey Honda HR-V used cars for sale
With 52 used Grey Honda HR-V cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Grey Honda HR-V cars for sale
£21,000
Honda Hr-V 1.6 i-DTEC SE Navi 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,431 miles
£13,200
Honda Hr-V 1.5L EX i-VTEC 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 56,204 miles
£25,000
Honda Hr-V 1.5 i-VTEC Turbo Sport 5dr Petrol Hatchback
2019 (69 reg) | 1,181 miles
£11,495
Honda Hr-V 1.6 i-DTEC SE Navi 5dr Diesel Hatchback
2015 (65 reg) | 27,684 miles
£16,995
Honda Hr-V 1.5 i-VTEC EX CVT (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 13,180 miles
£12,250
Honda Hr-V 1.5 i-VTEC SE 5dr Petrol Hatchback
2015 (65 reg) | 25,892 miles
£9,790
Honda Hr-V 1.6 I-DTEC EX 5d 118 BHP P/SENSORS+HEATED SEATS
2015 (65 reg) | 87,000 miles
£14,920
Honda Hr-V 1.6 i-DTEC Black Edition (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 5,750 miles
£16,999
Honda Hr-V 1.5 i-VTEC SE 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 7,080 miles
£17,990
Honda HR-V 5-Door 1.5 i-VTEC EX (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 18,000 miles
£21,250
Honda Hr-V 1.5 i-VTEC EX (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 7,056 miles
£12,795
Honda Hr-V 1.6 i-DTEC EX (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 20,000 miles
£14,495
Honda Hr-V 1.6 i-DTEC SE (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 18,413 miles
£26,365
Honda Hr-V 1.5 i-VTEC EX 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 3,000 miles
£15,500
Honda Hr-V 1.5 i-VTEC EX CVT 5dr Petrol Hatchback
2017 (17 reg) | 43,146 miles
£16,500
Honda Hr-V 1.5 i-VTEC SE (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 15,869 miles
£12,994
Honda Hr-V 1.6 i-DTEC SE Navi 5dr - TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION - BLUETOOTH AUDIO
2017 (17 reg) | 15,102 miles
£19,999
Honda Hr-V Se I-Vtec Cvt 1.5 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 6,791 miles
£13,840
Honda Hr-V 1.6 i-DTEC EX 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 14,465 miles
£11,000
Honda Hr-V 1.6 i-DTEC SE Navi (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 42,000 miles
£21,995
Honda Hr-V 1.5 i-VTEC SE (s/s) 5-Door 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1,400 miles
£18,000
Honda Hr-V 1.5 I-Vtec Se Cvt 5Dr
2018 (68 reg) | 5,447 miles
£7,988
Honda Hr-V 1.6 i-DTEC SE Navi (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 80,000 miles
£14,495
Honda Hr-V 1.5 i-VTEC EX CVT 5dr Petrol Hatchback
2016 (16 reg) | 42,695 miles
