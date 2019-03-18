Silver Honda Civic used cars for sale
With 716 used Silver Honda Civic cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Silver Honda Civic cars for sale
£1,995
Honda Civic 1.8 ES I-VTEC 5d 139 BHP
2007 (57 reg) | 123,000 miles
£7,990
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC ES-T 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 23,686 miles
£600
Honda Civic 1.4 i Max Limited Edition 5dr
2002 (02 reg) | 86,451 miles
£3,295
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC SE 5dr
2009 (09 reg) | 81,849 miles
£1,990
Honda Civic 2.2 i-CTDi SE 5dr
2009 (09 reg) | 114,000 miles
£7,790
Honda Civic I-DTEC SE PLUS - Zero Road Tax 1.6 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 38,000 miles
£2,250
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC Type S GT 3dr
2007 (56 reg) | 68,700 miles
£5,695
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC ES 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 22,800 miles
£3,695
Honda Civic 2.2 i-CTDi ES 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 72,373 miles
£7,495
Honda Civic 1.6 i-DTEC SE Plus (Navi) (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 60,982 miles
£1,000
Honda Civic 1.4 i-DSI SE Plus 5dr (Metallic Paint)
2008 (08 reg) | 100,000 miles
£599
Honda Civic 1.4 i 5dr (Sun Roof)
1998 (S reg) | 66,200 miles
£995
Honda Civic 1.6 i-VTEC SE Hatchback 3dr Petrol Manual (157 g/km, 108 bhp)
2005 (55 reg) | 84,452 miles
£7,795
Honda Civic Tourer 1.8 i-VTEC S 5dr Petrol Estate
2014 (64 reg) | 54,359 miles
£2,000
Honda Civic VTEC TYPE S GT 1.8 3dr
2007 (56 reg) | 104,289 miles
£1,995
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC SE 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 95,000 miles
£3,500
Honda Civic 2.2 i-CTDi ES 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 84,000 miles
£2,495
Honda Civic 1.4 i-DSI S 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 70,188 miles
£2,494
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC Type S GT 3dr
2007 (07 reg) | 93,000 miles
£1,495
Honda Civic 1.8 ES I-VTEC 5d 139 BHP MOT 12th Dec 20 - Full Leather Trim
2008 (08 reg) | 150,518 miles
£1,795
Honda Civic 2.2 i-CTDi Sport 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 102,950 miles
£4,750
Honda Civic 1.6 i-DTEC SE 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 96,523 miles
£3,290
Honda Civic 2.2 i-CTDi Sport 5dr
2006 (06 reg) | 51,000 miles
£12,000
Honda Civic 1.0 VTEC Turbo SR 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 35,001 miles
