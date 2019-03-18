Red Honda Civic used cars for sale
With 672 used Red Honda Civic cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Red Honda Civic cars for sale
£995
Honda Civic 1.6 i-VTEC SE 5dr
2005 (05 reg) | 93,000 miles
£995
Honda Civic 2.2 i-CTDi SE 5dr
2007 (57 reg) | 174,950 miles
£18,000
Honda Civic 1.5 VTEC Turbo Sport Plus 5dr CVT
2018 (18 reg) | 1,515 miles
£2,290
Honda Civic 2.2 i-CTDi Type S GT Hatchback 3dr Diesel Manual (138 g/km, 138 bhp)
2007 (57 reg) | 113,000 miles
£8,950
Honda Civic 1.6 i-DTEC SE Plus 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 59,836 miles
£7,000
Honda Civic 1.8 s 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 15,426 miles
£7,995
Honda Civic 1.8 I-VTEC S 5d 140 BHP
2014 (63 reg) | 26,935 miles
£9,695
Honda Civic 1.6 I-DTEC SPORT 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 36,328 miles
£10,299
Honda Civic 1.6 i-DTEC SE Plus 5dr [Nav]
2016 (66 reg) | 25,930 miles
£12,995
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC SE Plus (Navi) Tourer Auto 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 16,000 miles
£24,480
Honda Civic 2.0 i-VTEC Type R GT (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 26,500 miles
£10,795
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC Sport 5dr Petrol Hatchback
2016 (16 reg) | 25,666 miles
£2,890
Honda Civic 2.2 i-CTDi EX 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 84,000 miles
£11,000
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC SR 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 9,261 miles
£3,850
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC Si 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 53,476 miles
£7,500
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC Ti 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 45,321 miles
£9,995
Honda Civic 1.0 VTEC Turbo SR Hatchback 5dr Petrol CVT (s/s) (129 ps)
2017 (17 reg) | 24,317 miles
£16,990
Honda Civic VTEC SPORT 1.5 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 10,000 miles
£15,999
Honda Civic 1.6 i-DTEC SR 5dr Auto
2019 (19 reg) | 6,068 miles
£13,500
Honda Civic 1.0 VTEC Turbo SR (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 15,447 miles
£6,400
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC SE 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 53,000 miles
£3,795
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC Type S GT 3dr
2008 (08 reg) | 52,700 miles
£5,990
Honda Civic 1.6 i-DTEC SE Plus (Navi) Tourer (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 100,000 miles
£14,700
Honda Civic 1.0 VTEC Turbo SR 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 17,405 miles
