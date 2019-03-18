Bronze Honda Civic used cars for sale
With 34 used Bronze Honda Civic cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Bronze Honda Civic cars for sale
£4,295
Honda Civic 2.0 i-VTEC Type R GT 3dr
2007 (57 reg) | 108,000 miles
£5,695
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC ES 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 45,000 miles
£2,495
Honda Civic 2.0 i-VTEC Type R GT 3dr
2007 (07 reg) | 146,000 miles
£1,795
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC Type S 3dr
2007 (07 reg) | 116,000 miles
£9,790
Honda Civic 1.8 I-VTEC SE PLUS NAVI 5d 140 BHP Huge Spec
2015 (15 reg) | 21,000 miles
£6,495
Honda Civic I-Dtec Es-T 1.6 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 67,158 miles
£4,000
Honda Civic 1.4 i-VTEC Si 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 70,000 miles
£4,495
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC Type S GT 3dr
2011 (60 reg) | 85,232 miles
£1,595
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC Type S Hatchback 3dr Petrol Manual (156 g/km, 138 bhp)
2008 (08 reg) | 119,000 miles
£3,995
Honda Civic I-VTEC TYPE-R GT 1 FORMER KEEPER 2.0 3dr
2008 (58 reg) | 105,000 miles
£3,995
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC EX GT 5dr
2009 (09 reg) | 100,000 miles
£4,485
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC EX GT 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 80,655 miles
£1,995
Honda Civic 2.2 i-CTDi Type S GT 3dr
2009 (09 reg) | 133,000 miles
£3,999
Honda Civic 1.8 i-VTEC Type S GT 3dr
2009 (59 reg) | 80,000 miles
£4,495
Honda Civic 2.0 i-VTEC Type R GT 3dr
2008 (08 reg) | 90,340 miles
£4,295
Honda Civic 2.0 I-VTEC TYPE-R GT 3d 198 BHP DEEP PEARL BRONZE! GOOD HISTORY!
2008 (58 reg) | 106,510 miles
£4,600
Honda Civic 2.0 i-VTEC Type R GT 3dr
2008 (08 reg) | 83,000 miles
£2,521
Honda Civic 2.2 i-CTDi Type S GT 3dr
2007 (57 reg) | 90,000 miles
£5,995
Honda Civic 1.6 I-DTEC SPORT NAVI 5d 118 BHP Honda + 1 Owner... Full S/History
2015 (65 reg) | 103,469 miles
£2,490
Honda Civic 1.8 I-VTEC TYPE-S 3d 139 BHP
2007 (56 reg) | 64,000 miles
£4,490
Honda Civic 2.0 i-VTEC Type R GT 3dr
2007 (07 reg) | 97,000 miles
£4,100
Honda Civic 2007 TYPE-R GT 2.0 I-VTEC 3d 198 BHP 6 MONTHS COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY, 12 MO
2007 (56 reg) | 84,000 miles
£5,790
Honda Civic 2.0 i-VTEC Type R GT 3dr
2008 (58 reg) | 70,000 miles
£6,980
Honda Civic 1.8 I-VTEC ES 5d 140 BHP ***6 MONTHS NATIONWIDE WARRANTY***
2013 (63 reg) | 67,000 miles
