Ford Galaxy cars for sale
With 9 new and 896 used Ford Galaxy cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Ford Galaxy MPV (2015 - ) review
Take our advice and ignore the slightly tarnished taxi airport run image, because the Ford Galaxy is one of the best full-sized seven-seat MPVs money can buy. Although it’s a big old bus, it never feels like it from behind the wheel. Even when it’s fully...Read full review
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
Latest second hand Ford Galaxy cars for saleView all
£4,925
Ford Galaxy 2.3 Zetec 5dr
2009 (09 reg) | 90,000 miles
£3,695
Ford Galaxy 1.9 GHIA TDDI 5d 150 BHP
2005 (55 reg) | 52,266 miles
£11,000
Ford Galaxy 2.0 TITANIUM X TDCI 5d 161 BHP
2013 (63 reg) | 61,250 miles
£11,000
Ford Galaxy 2.0 TITANIUM TDCI 5d 161 BHP
2012 (12 reg) | 30,250 miles
£10,999
Ford Galaxy 2.0 TDCi 140 Titanium 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 53,440 miles
£14,590
Ford Galaxy 2.0 TITANIUM TDCI 5d 148 BHP Service History - Five Stamps
2016 (66 reg) | 48,425 miles
£4,980
Ford Galaxy 2.0 TDCi Zetec Powershift 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 99,999 miles
£601
Ford Galaxy 2.3 i Zetec 5dr
2005 (54 reg) | 142,000 miles
£3,490
Ford Galaxy 2.0 TDCi Ghia 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 114,000 miles
£7,995
Ford Galaxy TITANIUM X DIESEL 2.0 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 105,000 miles
£8,300
Ford Galaxy 2.0 TDCi 140 Zetec 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 25,248 miles
£9,500
Ford Galaxy 2.0 TDCi 150 Zetec Powershift 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 86,453 miles
£1,495
Ford Galaxy 2.0 TDCi Ghia 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 153,000 miles
£3,000
Ford Galaxy 2.0 ZETEC TDCI 5d 143 BHP *Excellent condition throughout.*
2007 (07 reg) | 118,326 miles
£13,991
Ford Galaxy 2.0 TDCi 150 Titanium 5dr
2016 (65 reg) | 45,294 miles
£17,699
Ford Galaxy 2.0 TDCi 180 Titanium X 5dr Leather Seats
2016 (66 reg) | 39,243 miles
£795
Ford Galaxy 2.3 i Zetec 5dr
1999 (V reg) | 71,000 miles
£1,700
Ford Galaxy 2.0 TDCi Edge 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 269,887 miles
£1,895
Ford Galaxy Ghia 2.3 5dr
2005 (55 reg) | 103,000 miles
£3,500
Ford Galaxy 2.0 TDCi Titanium X Powershift 5dr
2012 (61 reg) | 152,466 miles
£4,995
Ford Galaxy 2.0 TDCi Titanium MPV 5dr Diesel Powershift (159 g/km, 161 bhp)
2012 (62 reg) | 110,825 miles
£12,250
Ford Galaxy 2.0 TDCI TITANIUM X 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 54,359 miles
£30,000
Ford Galaxy 2.0 EcoBlue 240 Titanium X 5dr Auto
2019 (19 reg) | 832 miles
£17,499
Ford Galaxy 2.0 TDCi Titanium X 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 39,148 miles
Latest Ford Galaxy ArticlesView more
Frequently asked questions
Ford Galaxys offer a top speed range between 122mph and 129mph, depending on the version.
Ford Galaxy on-the-road prices RRP from £33,210 and rises to around £39,070, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Ford Galaxy's fuel economy ranges between 46mpg and 54mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.